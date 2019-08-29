Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, pledged the government’s continued support to security agencies in the state, just as he declared that there is no hiding place for criminals.

He said the administration is poised to raise the bar of security by providing necessary logistics and security architecture that will enable operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.

The governor made the promose when he commissioned the newly built 12-one-bedroom officers quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.

Oyetola, who solicited support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would work in partnership with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

He said the inauguration of the officers quarters is a demonstration of the interest, Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, has in his officers and men, adding that the attention being given to the welfare of officers and men is, therefore, a huge contribution to the nation’s military strength and capacity.

“It is on the basis of this realisation that I would like to salute CAS’ vision and leadership, and appreciate his contributions to the security needs of the nation,” the governor said.

He said the state has been working in collaboration with other South West states to enhance the security architecture in the region.

While commending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies in the country, the governor also applauded the leadership of the Air Force for joining hands with other security agencies during emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

Oyetola said: “I thank President Buhari for approving the establishment of an Air Force Base in Ipetu Ijesa to promptly respond to emerging security challenges in the south western part of the country and for providing necessary support to sustain the operations of the Base.

“I also understand that very soon, a Regimental Centre Annex to train Special Forces personnel will come on stream here. I would like to thank the Chief of Air Staff for considering Osun for this all important centre.

“I solicit the continued support of the Nigerian Air Force in our resolve to keep the region and our people safe.”

On his part, Abubakar commended Governor Oyetola and President Buhari for being supportive to the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.

He said the Force has been enjoying hands of fellowship and prompt support from the state and federal governments, a gesture he described as a motivation and encouragement.

Abubakar, who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali Rinkap, pledged that the Force will re-double its efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens.