Please sir,

I am in a desperate need of a solution to this problem. I am a secondary school leaver. Right from my secondary school days I have been experiencing this problem. The problem is this, whenever I talk to a person, address a congregation or had an encounter with somebody, I am always nervous and after that I cannot write as a result of the nervousness. Last year I visited a doctor and he told me that it is palpitation that it will stop soon but I have been waiting patiently for it to stop but to no avail. I am not comfortable with this, so I need a way out of this mess. Dr, I hope I’m not going mad or something? Please reply via my e-mail because as a secondary school leaver I may not be opportune to read it.

Sulaiman Afikuyomi, Ilorin

Dear Sulaiman,

Such nerves as you complain of usually have a discernible origin which a skilled doctor/psychologist/psychotherapist/psychiatrist can help you ferret out. These roots/origins are usually some conflict or the other at the base of your mind or emotions. Are there any hidden worries or anxieties or guilt or tension? These are the kinds of questions he will be looking answers to. Then he can tackle it. The condition is referred to as an anxiety neurosis, almost bordering on a phobia. What to do? Go seek out a professional who understands the mind-like the ones above. Where to find them? Try general hospitals, specialist hospitals, and teaching hospitals. You can be treated. Help is available.

No, I do not think you are mad!! Truly, when we talk mind and psychiatry, most people think madness. Psychologists, psychotherapists and psychiatrists are not always treating madness; okay? There are much simpler, milder and harmless problems of the mind called Neuroses that we all can suffer from-like; depression-and they are really skilled in helping out with such concerns. Madness is another kettle of fish and I daresay your fears must be properly laid to rest by telling you what are the tell-tale features of madness-which you do not have but which I list here just to help anyone with fears similar to yours to sort themselves out. When a person is going mad you begin to notice other symptoms apart from the ones you mentioned-things that affect the person’s character especially-character changes-like) coldness vs normal warmth; b) concern gone; c) may hear voices; d) sleeplessness; e) mannerisms and habits have changed-won’t do some things they are normally very fond of; f) violence; g) may see things others do not see; h) mood changes-may be too joyful or too depressed for normal; i) withdrawal; j) verbal attacks and negative words and curses on people; k) wanting to undress in public; l) hallucinations; m) jumpiness and fear; n) aggressiveness; o) incorrigible-ness; p) irritability; q) fights easily; r) paranoia-or a feeling; frequently expressed-that normally harmless things or people want to harm the patient; s) quarrelsomeness-quarrels with everyone and everything-fights their relatives; attacks driver; uses a knife or other harmful instruments to threaten; suddenly tears others’ clothing; t) denial of reality; u) anger, rage and so on.

All of that is bad news. The good news, of course, is that all these can be controlled and suppressed, at whatever level-whether just beginning or the one that has progressed a little bit. Just see the right professionals. Call the help-lines; send a text/ e mail. Also see www.mediamedix.blogspot.com

Cheers.

Threatened by our ex’s, struggling with sex and fertility in marriage; Help!

Dear Dr Bibbi,

Your write-up on the subject of organ in bondage/sexual inadequacy in the Daily Sun recently refers. It made interesting reading. I am worried that some Africans medical doctors do not take the spiritual aspect of ill health into consideration while managing cases. As a result, when you make your complaints they tell you that it is psychological especially when sexual problems are concerned. It is sad indeed. I have a similar problem to that of the writer of that piece. I got married in December 2013, and since then it has been one form of spiritual attack and the other. Oppressed by witches while sleeping, fingerprints on my body, multiple sex dreams with unknown partners, had two fatal motor accidents, and now I find it difficult making love to my wife because my organ will not rise or become erect!!! Since we got married we have believed God for the fruit of the womb but surprisingly I find it most difficult to make love to her during her ovulation.

Once I or my wife have this sex dream, it becomes difficult for me to get an erection. The size of my organ becomes so weak and very smallish. Just as written by the complainant in his letter I have to beg and rub my organ before I can manage a weak erection sometimes. All these are the opposite of my former self before I got married. My type of job takes me away from home for a week and gets me off duty for a week. If I am alone in my station I WAKE UP almost every night to see my organ strongly erected usually about 1.30am to 3.20am. I am a born again Christian so all we have been doing is to get into stubborn and aggressive prayers. But the more we pray the more the problem gets tougher. The joy that greeted our marriage is almost disappearing. We are weeping, bruised and heartbroken.

We consulted a medical doctor (gynaecologist) who put me on PROVIRON, to solve the problem and, yes, the first three days of the ingestion of the drugs it worked, but thereafter it was as if the drug was working the opposite of what it was supposed to do. (I have taken the drug for about 3 months now.) How can orthodox medicine explain that? I must tell you that some persons (my former girlfriend who is genotype AS same with me, as well as the guy my wife had a relationship with before I met her) put obstacles on our ways to stop our wedding but God saw us through. They even threatened that if I married my wife that our marriage will not last. Certainly out of ignorance I did not take their threats seriously, but now I know better. Doctor, it has been a difficult time for me and my wife. Our problem is no doubt purely spiritual and we have taken it like that. We have taken our case to the supreme court of God Almighty. We believe God is able to deliver us and give us victory in Jesus’ Name. On this basis, it is painful when our fellow Africans doctors do not accept that some episodes of ill-health are spiritual; rather they will say that such a sexual problem is the state of the mind. Those fingerprints on the body on waking up from sleep, those strong erections at midnight when alone, etc are they also psychological? I need your prayers and that of every one of you that reads this piece. PLEASE, I will very much appreciate your reply. Do not publish my names; please. High regards.

Vincent Kaiagama,

Yenagoa, Bayelsa.

Dear Vincent,

Let me help you by making some six pertinent points. 1) Doctors, African or not are doctors, not priests, pastors, clerics or shamans. They do not have any training or exposure in school to the things you are talking about, so, they cannot and do not handle such matters. 2) Doctors take training in physical sciences and psychological sciences; full stop. Nobody teaches them about the spiritual and it is not the fault of anyone. 3) The scientific basis or way of thinking that is the root of their training does not recognise anything THAT CANNOT BE SEEN or PROVEN PHYSICALLY. 4) You will agree that the kind of understanding you say is lacking is more available in church or seminary, Bible, Koranic or spiritual school. 5) In point of fact, because the average African understands these things without any doubt, African doctors tend to be more understanding than their Western counterparts in these cases. 6) For you to get not only a sympathetic hearing but help to get rid of these your troubles, you need the rare professional who combines an understanding and proficiency in these two worlds that seem antithetical to each other-the physical and the spiritual. My book, ‘Destroying the Strongholds of Witchcraft,’ will help you and anyone with challenges such as you have mentioned. 7) I must commend your dogged and fighting spirit and assure you that with this affirmation of your stance and a willingness to follow instruction, you will get there, as we have helped many before you. Here’s a simple tip – have you tried any mount of fasting with your prayers? Call the help-lines. You will definitely get well as you follow us.