Zara walked wearing a plain sexy see through skinny vest and coat and pants, a three piece set. “I like!” Jasmine screamed as soon as she saw her. The temptress has arrived I muttered to no one in particular.

“Tobs, I have been keeping this ‘Moet & Chandon Dom Perignon Charles & Diana 1961’ for such an occasion,” Zara said with panache as she held up the bottle for all to see after taking up a strategic pose. Kaycee looked confused but was loath to ask, I am sure because of Zara’s caustic tongue. “The Champagne was released in 1961, the year Princess Diana was born. It was also the official champagne at the royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. A limited number of bottles were released to celebrate the occasion and only a few got their hands on such important part of royal history,” I said with a smirk staring down Zara. “Bravo Madame avocat,” Zara said mockingly. The girls just laughed and Bola said wonderingly “well well well who would have guessed the story behind the bottle, I didn’t even know that!” Lunch was sublime; the conversation was light, thank goodness and we even managed to maintain social distancing; no hugs, we washed our hands and even used nose masks after our meal and yes the nose masks were more like fashion statements. They handed me their gifts after lunch and I excitedly opened them, everyone loves gifts; perfumes, sexy casuals, a pack of daily prayer cards I can use ‘on the go’ (I really loved this and thanked Kaycee profusely) and then a dildo! Yes you heard right Zara gave me a dildo. I blinked as my expression changed to that of surprise, then shock. “What on earth will make you think I need one of this?” I asked quietly, reining in my anger. I was not amused. “Wow, I like this. Can I have one?” Jasmine asked excitedly forgetting all social distancing Rules and snatching the ‘thing’ from me. “Yeah, I wouldn’t mind one either,” Bola said giving me an envious look. Kaycee just stared at it in horror or is it awe? I bet she has never seen one in her life. “No thanks Zara! I do not want or need a dildo, I am perfectly happy with my life and I do not think I am lacking in anything,” I said to Zara looking her straight in the eye without blinking.

You see with Zara it is like a game of chess. She is very intelligent and if she notices any sign of fear, retreat or shame, she pounces on it and you may spend the rest of ‘your life’ avoiding her or dancing to her tune. One look at Kaycee and I was sure I didn’t want to live my life cringing like a shrinking violet whenever Zara makes a raunchy comment full of sexual undertones and innuendoes. “Aaaaaah, I forgot it can’t be easy to satisfy those ‘beasts’, my apologies,” Zara said slyly winking unrepentantly at me obviously referring to Rick and Dennis. “Anyway a gift is a gift, do whatever you want with it Babe, happy birthday sultry, ravishing, alluring, sinfully sexy belle,” Zara said giving me a sexually explicit look and blowing me a kiss. “I will keep it, you never can tell when you might need it,” Bola said coquettishly and kept it in her bag. “No I won’t, sex is overrated sweet,” I replied curtly. It was time for the girls to leave and we said our goodbyes, no touching of course.

As soon as we stepped out, guess who we saw leaning negligently against his car? “Rick is here?” I asked no one in particular in a whisper, my heart fluttering at the sight of him. “Speak of the ‘beast’ and its carrier appears,” Zara said laughing huskily. I gave her a nasty look. “OMG, Rick darling, I must say what a pleasant surprise,” Jasmine said elated as the girls surrounded him, palpable excitement in the air. “Well it’s my Queen’s birthday, won’t have missed it for the world. Have you ladies had lunch?” He asked in that deep baritone that sends shivers down my spine. I am sure he knows the effect he has on women. Disgusting and cheap I thought fuming. Better to be angry than act like a lovesick school girl!