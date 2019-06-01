Go back to the constitution we had at independence. Go back to history, when there was crisis, when Chief Anthony Enahoro moved for self-government, Northern leaders led by Sardauna said they were not ready to go. The West withdrew and said without self-government, they were not going to take part. The colonial masters invit- ed the leaders to come for a meeting and the government then collapsed. This is a matter of history. That is when they accepted federalism and they came back to create pre- miership in all the regions with autonomy. Every region at that time had the same constitution. Under that constitution, they had embassies abroad. The Western Nigeria embassy in London was where I got mar- ried in 1960. That is the constitution we had until 1966, when the military imposed this constitution on us. This is nonsense. The constitution we have was not subjected to any referendum, and it doesn’t take a long way to do it. Take the 2014 constitution, and if there is anything you object about it, take it out and if there is anything you want, put it in and subject it to referendum.

They resort to subterfuge that there is constitution, which constitution? You want to tie us down with the constitution we have jettisoned that is not ours? Can’t the man for once be serious about Nigeria? If he is serious about peace, if he is serious about keeping this country together without violence, though he just wants to keep us together by force, he should go immediately to restructure the country on true federalism then there will be peace, and he would go down in history as the maker of the new Nigeria, but if he continues like this, he is the destroyer of Nigeria. The more Buhari and his party hesitate to create true federalism immediately, the more they go down as destroyers of Nigeria. Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, in an interview recently asked the Southeast to forget about 2023 presidency, what is your position on this?