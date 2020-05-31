Daniel Kanu

The provost of Abia State College of Education (Technical), Arochukwu, Dr Philips Nto has described as spurious and baseless allegations of illegal deductions of subvention of tertiary institutions in the state.

He said the purveyors of such allegations were enemies of the state bent on disrupting the smooth financial flow in Abia since the appointment of Dr. Aham Uko as the Commissioner for Finance.

Dr. Nto who is also a former Commissioner for Finance in the state and World bank consultant declared that no government official in the state had ever demanded or received gratification from his office.

According to him, since Dr. Uko assumed office in October last year ASCETA has been receiving its subvention on time with no illegal deductions and wondered why enemies of the state would want to drag us back to Egypt.

He also submitted that none of the other heads of the institutions in the state had ever complained to him that their subvention was being tampered with.

Dr. Nto who commended Governor Okezie for carefully selecting men of integrity and probity for appointment into offices noted that the choice of Dr. Uko as Finance Commissioner was a wise one.

He enjoined the Commissioner not to be distracted by wild allegations but to focus on executing the financial instructions of the governor for the benefit of the state and her people.