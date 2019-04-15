AMID growing concerns over possible hike in the prices of refined petroleum products in Nigeria, the Federal Government yesterday said it has no immediate plan to gut the subsidy currently being enjoyed by the citizens despite a tacit support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its removal.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, who gave the government’s assurance at a closing press briefing by the Nigerian delegation at the just-concluded 2019 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington DC, said the government was still working on building the needed buffers to cushion possible shocks from subsidy removal and may not burden the citizens unnecessarily without credible alternatives.

Her explanation comes as rumours of imminent subsidy withdrawal and widespread cases of petroleum products scarcity and panic buying spread across major cities of the country.

According to her, “there is no imminent plan to re- move fuel subsidy. We are here to discuss with the global community on various policy issues .

“One of the issues that always come up in the report especially by the IMF as a corporate body is how we handle fuel subsidy.