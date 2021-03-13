The Federal Government has assured the tripartite labour community of the organised labour, organised private sector and indeed all Nigerians that there is currently no increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

A statement in Abuja by the Minister of labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige says there will be no increase in the price of PMS for now, as discussions are still ongoing between government and the organised labour as well as other stakeholders on the matter.

“I have made contact with the relevant authorities, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC and wish to assure members of the public, especially the organised labour and workers that there is no such increase for now.”

“We have an ongoing discussions and standing committees comprising labour and government on one hand and another, comprising the office of the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Managing Director of (NNPC) and the Ministers of Labour, Petroleum and Finance.”

He explained that these two discussions are ongoing concurrently and that the next meeting between the Federal government and the organised labour will hold immediately after the Easter break.