The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, on Thursday said that his family had yet to receive any contact or information pertaining to his abducted wife, Francisca.

Okhiria made this disclosure when members of the Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) visited him at NRC Headquarters, Ebute-Metta Junction, Lagos.

“No member of the family has been contacted. We have yet to receive any information from the abductors of my wife,” the managing director lamented.

Okhiria pleaded with the abductors to please spare his wife.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of TCAN, Mr Yinka Aderibigbe, who led the team, said that the transport beat correspondents were concerned about the development.

“We members of the Transportation Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) received with the greatest shock the news of the abduction of your loving wife in Benin, the Edo capital on Wednesday.

“The news is most traumatising, despicable, ugly and ill-timed, coming at a time you are concentrating on activating the speed train project that would reshape the nation’s transportation industry.

“We can only pray sir, that the mighty hand of God will be with her wherever she may be, and the God almighty will be with you and the family all through this dark night.

“We pray that soon, your loving wife will be set free and and your happiness and joy returned,” Aderibigbe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that suspected gunmen on Wednesday abducted Mrs Okhiria, in Benin, Edo.

It was learnt that the gunmen who were in police uniform trailed her from the airport and kidnapped her on the way to her house.

When contacted, the state’s Police spokesperson, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, who had confirmed the incident, added that an Army Sergeant attached to the woman was also shot.

DSP Nwabuzor said the woman was kidnapped at Irhirhi along NNPC filling station in Oredo Local Government Area. (NAN)