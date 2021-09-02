Nigeria have ‘small injuries’ and will do a good job against Liberia in Friday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

The Super Eagles are hoping to qualify for the global football showpiece, nonetheless, they must first negotiate their way past the Lone Star, Cape Verde and Central African Republic in Group C.

To avoid a tortuous route to qualifying, the three-time African kings would be gunning for all three points against Peter Butler’s side, who are hoping to reach the World Cup for the first time in their history.

And ahead of the encounter billed for the Teslim Balogun Stadium, the German tactician is upbeat that his team would be set to rumble despite the injuries in his squad.

“Concerning the shape of the players, we judge based on the games at their clubs,” Rohr told media.

“We monitored some of them in their clubs and most of them did well, some could not play so much, there was a red card for Victor Osimhen and we have small injuries but not serious.

“So, the group we have will be able to do good work and be ready for this very important match of this World Cup qualifiers on Friday.”

The former Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso handler also gave an update about the team’s training so far. “The light workout was okay,” he continued.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.