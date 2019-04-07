Sola Ojo, Kaduna

THE KADUNA State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that no investor bringing his money to do business in the state would regret doing so.

The state has been rated high in terms of ease of do- ing business due to some re- forms the state government put in place recently and its subscription to open government partnership (OGP) at the local level. Speaking at the Kaduna State special day at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair at the fair’s complex along Kaduna- Zaria highway, the governor said many investors within and outside the country al- ready investing in the state had nothing to worry about because of the conducive business environment.

El-Rufai, whose message was delivered by the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hajiya Balarabe A. Inuwa, maintained that the state was viable for credible businesses.