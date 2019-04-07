Sola Ojo, Kaduna
THE KADUNA State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said that no investor bringing his money to do business in the state would regret doing so.
The state has been rated high in terms of ease of do- ing business due to some re- forms the state government put in place recently and its subscription to open government partnership (OGP) at the local level. Speaking at the Kaduna State special day at the ongoing 40th Kaduna International Trade Fair at the fair’s complex along Kaduna- Zaria highway, the governor said many investors within and outside the country al- ready investing in the state had nothing to worry about because of the conducive business environment.
El-Rufai, whose message was delivered by the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hajiya Balarabe A. Inuwa, maintained that the state was viable for credible businesses.
His words: “It may interest you to note that Kaduna State is a leading producer of crops such as ginger, maize, soya beans, rice, tomato etc. Also, the state has large de- posits of minerals such as gold, nickel, lead etc.
“This administration has already put in place the necessary mechanisms working to provide the enabling business climate for every investor interested in doing business in the state and I can assure you that no investor will regret in- vesting in Kaduna State.
“Already, the state has received series of Expression of Interests from a number of investors and their requests are under consideration.”
