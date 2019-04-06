Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the weekend said that no investor bringing his money to do business in the northern state would regret doing so.

Kaduna has been rated high in terms of ease of doing business due to some reforms the state government has put in place recently and its subscription to open government partnership (OGP) at local level.

Speaking at the Kaduna State special day at the ongoing 40th Kaduna international trade fair at the fair’s complex along Kaduna-Zaria highway, the governor said many investors within and outside the country, who have already investing in the state, have nothing to worry about because of availability of a conducive business environment.

El-Rufai, whose message was to be delivered at the event by his Cmmissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Mrs Ruth G. Alkali, but was eventually delivered by Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Hajiya Balaraba A. Inuwa, believes the state is viable for all credible businesses.

According to him, “it is noteworthy, that trade fairs such as this offer participants great opportunities to interact and compare skills, technology and patronage of goods and services, and also provide avenues for exploring new markets and profitable joint ventures leading to economic growth and development, as well as exchanging ideas with both local and international business communities.

“Kaduna State has mobilized participants and exhibitors from various government agencies, local government councils, as well as the organised private sectors, and have in display, varieties of goods, especially agricultural crops, agro-allied products, solid minerals samples, fabricated equipment, models, leather and art products, and many more.

“The theme for the fair, which is consolidating interface between industry and agriculture for Nigeria’s sustainable development” underscores the critical need to invite private sector organizations to take full advantage of the potentials which the state has

comparative and competitive advantages, such as the agricultural, solid mineral, hospitality and tourism

sectors.

“It may interest you to note that Kaduna State is a leading producer of crops such as ginger, maize, soya beans, rice, tomato, etc.

“Also, the state has large deposits of minerals such as gold, nickel, lead etc.

“This administration has already put in place the necessary mechanisms, working to provide the enabling business climate for every investor interested in doing business in the state and I can assure you that, no investor will regret investing in Kaduna state.

“Already, the State has received series of expression of Interests from a number of investors, and their requests are under consideration.

“It is our hope and prayer that the inflow of investments into the state, especially in the earlier mentioned sectors, will transform the state’s economy, create employment and reduce poverty,” he promised.