Juliana Taiwo- Obalonye and Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard concocted stories of any protest or harassment of the President Muhammadu Buhari and his team, who arrived Japan on Monday.
Buhari is in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in the seventh Tokyo Inter- national Conference on African Development (TI- CAD7) August 28-30.
Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement, described as concocted visuals of any protest or harassment of President Buhari.
The statement read: “The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.
“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team. It is the stock- in trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.
“President Buhari will make his presence at the SeventhTokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabrerattling will detract from the outing.”
A report posted by the president’s personal assistant on new media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmed, at about 1.25 p.m. showed Buhari with Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama.
Also in the pictorial report are the Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Mr Mohammed Yisa, seen with Buhari at the president’s hotel in Yokohama.
Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been approached to declare the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu a fugitive in the United Kingdom.
In addition, the court is also asked by the plaintiff, Mr. Donald Okonkwo to order his arrest and repa- triate him from his hiding place in the Great Britain back to Nigeria to stand his
trial within 21. The suit has the British High Commission in Nigerian, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation as defendants.
The suit prayed the court to among others determine “whether the first Defendant (the UK) is not under obligation to repatriate the IPOB separatist leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, being a fugitive cum terrorist from the Great Britain where he has been hiding since September, 2017 under the cover of his citizenship status back to Ni- geria so he can stand his trial for treasonable felony, amongst other sundry offences, pending against him before Justice (Mrs.) Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court Abuja?
Leave a Reply