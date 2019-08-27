The Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard concocted stories of any protest or harassment of the President Muhammadu Buhari and his team, who arrived Japan on Monday.

Buhari is in Yokohama, Japan, to participate in the seventh Tokyo Inter- national Conference on African Development (TI- CAD7) August 28-30.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement, described as concocted visuals of any protest or harassment of President Buhari.

The statement read: “The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.