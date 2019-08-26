Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as false the claim that Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group protested against President Muhammadu Buhari on his arrival Monday.

Buhari is in Yokohama, Japan to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) August 28-30.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in statement, described as concocted visuals of any protest or harassment of the President Buhari.

The statement read: “The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President Muhammadu Buhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.

“Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President and his team. It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

“President Buhari will make his presence at the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.”