No jailbreak, disease outbreak throughout my tenure

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Outgoing Controller of Prisons in charge of Benue State, Peter Pevigo has disclosed that no case of jailbreak or outbreak of diseases was recorded in the prison yard throughout his three-year service in the state.

Pevigo was recently elevated to Assistant Controller General of Prisons (ACG) and posted to the Prisons National Headquarters in Abuja as Head, Publication Research and Statistics.

Speaking on Thursday while handing over to his successor, Controller of Prisons (CP), Mrs. Okorie Amaka, Pevigo commended the Controller General of Prisons (CGP), Ja’afaru Ahmed for the timely supply of drugs to the Benue state Command.

He also thanked Benue state government for its support to the state command through the donating logistics such as a bus, mattresses and eating plates for inmates, sinking of two boreholes for the inmates and laying the foundation for the building of a block of cells in Makurdi prisons.

Pevigo who also commended all staff of the Benue Command for their cooperation throughout his service in Benue enjoined the staff to extend the same cooperate to the new CP to enable her to achieve more.

Responding after formally taking over from her predecessor, the new Controller of Prisons, Okorie Amaka thanked ACG Pevigo for his achievements and asked the staff to cooperate with her to succeed also.