From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Samson Ayokunle, has said where there is no justice, fairness and equity there can not be peace.

Dr Ayokunle, who advised Nigerian leaders to always exhibit caution and make the fear of God their watchword, said Nigeria has all it takes to be a great country.

The Christian leader disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at the official inauguration of the Government House chapel for Christian worshippers built by the Yahaya Bello administration.

He said Nigeria is a complex country with a diversity of ethnic, religious and socio-cultural backgrounds, adding that it is endowed with human and materials resources that, if properly harnessed, would allow it to rise above its present hardships.

He said a society devoid of justice and rife with oppression will take the centre stage, noting that for the country to be great, it needs justice, fairness and mutual respect for fellow citizens.

The CAN president suggested that it is no longer easy to use old tricks to deceive people and get away with it. He berated the federal government for its seeming inability to complete the 200 km Abuja-Lokoja highway that has been under construction for 15 years, calling it a shame for the country.

‘The Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame for the country. Do something and remove this shame; 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame,’ he stated.

‘While practicing democracy, let us use our native wisdom. Where you are included, you see government as your own, and where you are excluded, you agitate to right the wrongs. We need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria,’ he stated.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Chief Edward Onoja, said he thanked God for giving them the wisdom and strength to construct a chapel for Christians in the state in the seat of government.

He stressed that the adherents of various religion, particularly Muslims, Christian and traditional worshippers, abound in every family setting in the state, saying that when people are dissatisfied with certain social policies, it is up to political leaders to make bold moves to rectify the situation.

‘That is what the present administration of Yahaya Bello has done, by constructing Goverment House Chapel for Christian denomination,’ the Kogi Deputy Governor said.

He urged the people not to allow their grievances degenerate into violence, but to engage in dialogue to resolve issues for the benefit of all.

The occasion attracted traditional rulers, political appointees, lawmakers and different Christian denominations.