The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says no life was lost in the sudden fire outbreak at its headquarters in Abuja, on Friday.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, on Friday.

He said that the fire was immediately put out by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Federal Fire Service Departments.

According to him, the fire incident which started about 7:30am, was limited to the third floor of the six-storey building edifice.

Megwa also said that the floor is occupied by Planning, Research and Statistics and the General Service Department with the fire affecting only a particular room with electronic gadgets.

”Fortunately enough, no life was lost and all vital documents were promptly evacuated and safeguarded.

”The management of the scheme heartily appreciates the Federal and FCT Fire Service Departments for their prompt response which minimised the effect of the incident.

”Management also appreciates all security agencies for the invaluable roles they played during the unfortunate incident’,” he added. (NAN)