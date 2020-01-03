The Police Command in Enugu State says that no life or property was lost in the minor fire outbreak which occurred at the mattress section of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu on Friday.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire happened in a shop at the foam section of the market at about 3:30 p.m.

Amaraizu said that the fire started from a faulty small generating set, popularly known as “I Better Pass My Neighbour’’.

“The fire and fume from the faulty generating set was put off by public spirited traders.

“As I speak to you, no life or property was lost in the entire incident,’’ he said.

The police spokesman however, urged social media speculators and those that magnify incidents out of proportion to have a change of heart this New Year.

“I wonder what one wants to gain by raising unfounded alarm or escalating minor issues,’’ he said.

Speaking, the state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr Okwudili Ohaa, who came with a fire-fighting truck to the market, lauded the traders for putting the fire off at its nursery state.

Ohaa lauded the traders for putting the fire extinguishers installed in the market by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to effective use as well as applied them as taught by the state fire service to extinguish the fire on time.

“I must thank the Gov. Ugwuanyi for the initiative of installing fire extinguishers and training of traders on how to use them appropriately,’’ he said. (NAN)