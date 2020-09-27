Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that local governments under his watch will not exist and operate as mere “salary paying centres”, but be reinvented to perform effectively.

Abiodun added that his administration would continue to support local governments, as the third tier of government and the closest to the people in the state, to execute people-oriented projects.

The governor stated this during the official inauguration of 50 open stalls at the Asero Motor Park and a public toilet at Isale Ijeun, Abeokuta, constructed by the Transition Committee, Abeokuta South Local Government.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, Abiodun disclosed that his administration gave grants to all the 20 local government areas in the state to immediately embark on at least three projects each.

“Local government is no more for paying salaries alone but to bring more projects to the people.

“There is no local government that has not embarked on minimum of three projects and when you multiply three by 20, it will give us 60 and that is to complement the efforts of the state government.

“When we were campaigning, we promised that our local governments would not just be salary paying centres, but functional and that is exactly what we are witnessing today,” the governor said.

While assuring that his government would ensure that the people at the grassroots were not left out in his ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, Abiodun stressed that governance at local government level would be active again by empowering them to be alive to their responsibilities.

The Transition Committee Chairman, Abeokuta South Local Government, Ayodeji Shomide, commended the governor for his efforts towards equitable distribution of dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of the state.

“The governor gave us the privilege to do these projects. Like the way it used to be in the past, local government administration is having a new face as part of his promises is to revive the local government

“This is just the beginning; we have other ongoing projects across the local government which part of it is the construction of a modern shopping complex at Itoku Adire Market”, the LG boss stated.