From Alloysius Attah and Jeff Amaechi Agbodo

National Coordinator, All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has described as overrated popularity, the recent boast of Senator Stella Oduah that she would deliver Anambra North to the APC.

Obigwe while analysing the political permutations in reference to Oduah’s statement said the senator lost many of her followers with what he described as her ill-conceived decision to join APC.

“Many of her constituents and supporters are of the opinion that she joined APC to get soft landing from the FG’s anti graft agency. With such development, I wonder the magic she will do to deliver Anambra North for APC in the November 6th election. Stella Oduah should know that she is no longer enjoying the sympathy of Anambra North electorates because her defection to APC portrayed her as somebody that does not have their interest at heart.

“She joined APC before consulting her supporters and that is to say that she does not value their opinion and their support for her. Had it been that she consulted them to get their support before joining APC, they would advise her not to make such suicidal mistake. The reality on ground I want Stella Oduah to take to the bank is that she will not win Oyi and Ayamelum for APC the same way she won the two local governments in 2019.

“Anambra East and West as the Governor’s Federal constituency will be a-no-go area for her and her APC cohorts. When these four local governments are out, it will remain three local governments and they are Onitsha North, Onitsha South and Ogbaru. It will be a difficult battle for her to win Onitsha North and South. As for Ogbaru, if she wins that as her local government, it will be with a very slim margin”, he said.

Advising Oduah to stop boasting, Obigwe said nobody will be allowed to rig the November 6th election while one thing Anambra people must take to the bank was that Soludo would clinch a landslide victory in Anambra North and Central.

He predicted a tight race between Soludo and his opponents in Anambra South but said he (Soludo) would still win because ndi Anambra are seeing him as the best among his opponents.

