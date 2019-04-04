Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sokoto State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Philip Enaberue, has confirmed that five corps members lost clothes in the fire incident that happened in their camp.

He, however, said no documents were damaged as was being speculated by some media platforms.

Enaberue in an interview with our correspondent in Sokoto on Thursday said that the incident occurred at about 7 a.m on Wednesday at the permanent orientation camp in Wamakko Local Government Area.

He said the incident only affected a room hosting 20 corps members. The coordinator noted that the fire was caused by an electrical spark while corps members were attending morning meditations, “so there was no injury as it was being speculated.”

According to him, the incident lasted for about 10 minutes before it was put off by the combined efforts of military and other security officials as well as corps members themselves.

He added that he immediately replaced the corps members’ NYSC kits and gave some money to those corps members whose valuables were destroyed by the fire.

He said the affected persons have been relocated to other rooms while camp activities continued as usual.

He further explained that all electrical plugs were demobilised to avoid a reoccurrence. The cause of the fire he said might be as a result of unlawful connection; investigation, he added was in progress.

He commended the effort of Chairman, NYSC State Governing Board, Alhaji Abubakar Ladan, host communities for their immediate concerns.