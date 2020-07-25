No man can break Chinenye Uyanna’s heart. Reason: She is an iron lady with the heart of steel!

In a recent encounter, the Anambra State-born actress reiterated to Inside Nollywood with a tinge of boldness and pride that she’s unbreakable. Hear her: “Nobody can break my heart. It’s unbreakable. I am a woman of steel, an iron lady.”

Recalling how her journey into Nollywood started and her parents’ initial reaction, the gap-toothed screen diva asserts, “I started acting fully in 2012. My first film was Shakara Babe. I have always wanted to be an actor since I was a child. Whenever I traveled to the village with my cousins, we always talked about what we wanted to be in future. I always said I wanted to be an actor. At the beginning of my career, I didn’t know how to tell my daddy, but later on, I told him, and he is okay with it now. For my mother, she has no issues with it.”

On her first time on set, Uyanna said: “I was shy my first time on set because I met a lot of super stars. The most challenging movie I have done is House6. It is a TV series. It was challenging because it was done in Igbo language. We shot the English part first and then the Igbo part followed. It was really stressful.”