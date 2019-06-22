Gilbert Ekezie

Chinyere Ikpeoha-Oboh a.k.a. Sege Bongo is a fast-rising bongo music act. Despite being a woman in a male dominated industry, she is optimistic that, with great determination and hard work, she’ll get to the top of her game.

In this chat, Sege Bongo talks about her career and reason she is dedicating a single to Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, among other issues.

What does music mean to you?

Music gives me joy and happiness. It inspires me to be on top of my game and forget my sorrows and challenges. Sometimes, I wake up in the night and start singing, but not to the hearing of people around. Whenever I do that, I get over anything that is bothering me. In fact, music is part of me and I hope to get to the peak of it.

How did you get into music and what inspired your decision to become a musician?

I have always had this strong passion for music right from my childhood. But the whole story started in 2009 when I was at my former residence at Wilmer area of Olodi Apapa, Lagos. There was a studio opposite my residence called, Jahoha Studios, owned by popular Ajegunle artiste, Mighty Mouse. Then, whenever I was at home, I kept hearing music booming from the speakers of the studio. At a point, I developed interest and decided to start writing songs. Thereafter, I began to visit the studio to see those recording the songs I was hearing. In the process, they began to give me roles to play in the studio after observing that I was good and had interest in music. Like I said earlier, I have always had passion for music and wanted to be part of it. So, when I went to the studio and met the producer, Mighty Mouse and other popular artistes like Daddy Showkey, Baba Fryo, African China, Tuface Idibia and Uncle P, I was inspired and continued to push ahead. Before I joined the popular artistes, I was thinking of how possible it was to be with them one-on-one. So, when the opportunity came, I did not relent. And when my friends and relations saw me working with the popular artistes, they started having high regard for me. That actually boosted my interest and made me to be proud of myself.

What kind of music do you play?

I started with hip hop and later reggae. I came up with a track entitled, “Jealousy.” I tried to release an album but could not due to the difficulties in the industry back then. Thereafter, I kept doing different kinds of music in order to get a breakthrough. I later released a reggae single, “Too Much Money,” featuring Ryan Tee. Presently, I am into highlife and bongo music.

In what ways did your family encourage you at the beginning?

Oh! Give it to my father. When it comes to encouragement, you must give it to him. That I am still in the music industry today is because of him. My father, Mr. Celestine Ikpeoha, is always there for me. Sometimes, he mobilises me financially in order to produce my songs. So, it is my father’s encouragement and artistic acumen that has kept me going. I also appreciate my brothers and sisters for their supports and encouragement.

What happened after you released “Too Much Money”?

That was when I started going to live shows across the country. It was in the process of my shows in Owerri, Imo State that I developed interest in highlife and bongo music. I found out that I had what it takes to play bongo and highlife, because during all the live shows I did in Owerri, many fans appreciated me.

Who actually introduced you to highlife and bongo music?

It all began when I did back-up for Ababa Nna at his live shows. I also did back-up for Edu Konga. So, from there, I got to know what it takes to be a bongo act. Also, I seized the opportunity of meeting some known bongo music producers like Engineer Bruno, Mega Beat and Engineer Emma Onyema of the Wonder Sound City Studio, the producer of my latest album, Nwanne Governor.

What inspired Nwanne Governor?

Nwanne Governor is dedicated to the new governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, who is my kinsman. I wanted to identify with his success and appreciate him, hence, the song because he is a man of his words. He has the spirit of helping those in need, both young and old irrespective of tribe or lineage. During his time as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, he was able to give jobs to many. His doors were always open to receive and he accommodated all that came around him. Imo people could testify that he is good and that is why they voted for him massively. Coming to his good programmes, the one that moved me most was that of free medical care for pregnant women and children. I will appreciate if he could accomplish that because it is very important to take good care of mothers and children.

Has the album been launched?

No, I am working towards its launch. Very soon, the launch will take place.

You were raised in Lagos. How come you play bongo music popularly done by Owerri people?

It was due to the love I have for bongo music. Even when I was playing hip hop, I tried to identify with bongo music. Moreover, my maternal home is Umuchima Ihiagwa in Owerri West Local Government Area; so, I speak more of my maternal dialect. That is where I picked up.

How do you hope to cope with the challenges in bongo music, which is mainly dominated by men?

Being a woman in the business mainly dominated by men is not a problem, because I am optimistic that with great determination and zeal, I will succeed. I am not afraid and intimidated by men. After all, we are all working together to make people happy.

Female artistes often find it difficult to have a breakthrough in music, what do you think is the reason?

You are not far from the truth. I am a living witness. You will agree with me that vision and money are the roots of success in so many things. There are things people succeed in with vision alone even if they don’t have money. But in music, if you have the talent but you do not have the money to follow it up, it will die gradually. So, finance is really a set back to not only female artistes but females in other fields. Men intimidate us with their financial muscle. But we are doing our best with the little support we get from people.

What was your experience like doing backup for other musicians?

It was a stepping stone, which built my confidence. Though, there are challenges, but the experience is more important because it will make one do better in future. In fact, at a point, I wanted to quit but my father’s encouragement made me to continue pushing. Now, it is obvious that I have paid my dues and waiting to reap from the benefits.