Former representative of Rivers West Senatorial District at the National Assembly Senator Wilson Ake has said that no one individual would appoint a governor for the Rivers people.

Ake made the declaration Monday while speaking at the conclusion of the inauguration of registration of officers for the Project SMA 2023, at Bori, headquarters of Rivers South-East senatorial district.

Performing the exercise, he said the aspiration of Senator Magnus Abe to be on the ballot in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, is a project that has come to stay.

“Abe is an illustrious son of Rivers State that we are proud of. What we are doing here today, has been done in Port Harcourt for Rivers East senatorial district and Ahoada Town for Rivers West senatorial district,” Ake said.

“We are to confirm the statement made by Abe that we will be on the ballot in 2023. No human will stop Abe from being on the ballot to contest for the governorship in 2023 neither will any of them be able to appoint a governor for the Rivers people. What we are doing is a prelude.

“We are here to tell you that from what we are seeing, Abe will be in Government House come 2023. We are knocking at the Government House door and asking the occupant to start packing and get ready to vacate.”

He called on the registration officers to be diligent in carrying out their assignment, saying that a lot is expected of them to enable Abe to occupy the Rivers State Government House in 2023.

“Have you seen the two candidates they brought out in APC and PDP? These are people you have never seen before but Abe is somebody you have known for a very long time. So, we cannot afford to fail because if we fail, Rivers State will be in trouble. The man we know is Senator Magnus Ngei Abe,” the sentator stated.

In his speech, the former leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon Golden Chioma, said the registration officers cannot afford to fail in the Project SMA 2023.

“We thank you for volunteering to carry out this assignment. This project falls squarely on you. It does not discriminate against any party. We all have one project, SMA. Rivers South-East is our strongest district for SMA supporters. Please, take this job very serious, we are going somewhere,” Chioma said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Freedom House, Worgu Boms, said the Project SMA 2023 was a process of producing the first Rivers State governor of Ogoni extraction.

“We are in the business and process of making the first Ogoni governor. We are not pretending about it. We are not joking about it. Next year, we want to see an Ogoni governor,” Boms said.

Inaugurating the officers at Rivers West senatorial district, at Ahoada Town, headquarters of Rivers West senatorial district, Ake charged the officers to go to their wards and units and register those that share the same aspirations with them.

“The whole idea behind it is to get to our people. We want to return power to the people. We are tired of power by appointment by one man. Democracy is about the people and we believe that it is the right of the people to choose who will rule them; who will govern them.

“So that person will be accountable to the people. When one man appoints a governor, governance is accountable to only that one man because he derives his power from the man. But when the people elect a governor, the governor is accountable to the people because the people elected him. We are tired of the government by one man for one man.

“This time around, we want a government of the people, by the people for the people. So that we can have some responsibility and people can work to see that this state is what is supposed to be,” he said.

Also speaking at Ahoada, the senatorial district coordinator for Project SMA 2023, Augustine Nwokocha, said the whole idea was to return power to the people which he said was the right of the people to choose who rules them.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Rivers East Senatorial District Committee for the registration of Project SMA 2023, Tony Okocha, has said the essence of the project SMA is to test Senator Abe’s popularity ahead of the elections.

Okocha stated this in Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of registration officers of Project SMA 2023 for Rivers East senatorial district of the state.

“We are initiating a novelty in the political space in Rivers state, what is the novelty about? It is about a test of solidarity in terms of support of a candidate or an individual who says he wants to be governor of the state,” Okocha said.

“What we are doing right now is for Rivers people to actually tell themselves the truth, who and who or who should govern them in 2023 in Rivers state. And so we are going to test Magnus Abe’s popularity and that is why we have flagged off what we call, “Project SMA 2023 registration”.

“This registration is across the board, it’s across political parties. I mean, there is no limitation, it is for indigene and non-indigenes alike, so we are trying to do a referendum on his popularity and vis-a-vis, it will also aid in our decision as to what will happen with Magnus Abe for Rivers people in 2023,” he stated.