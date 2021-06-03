From Molly Kilete

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), has debunked rumours making the rounds over a possible mass retirement of senior officers in the Nigerian army following the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya by president Muhamadu Buhari.

Yahaya, was appointed after the death of the former COAS, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, in an ill fated Nigerian Air Force(NAF), plane and ten other senior army and NAF officers in

Kaduna State.

The appointment of the new Chief sparked off speculation in the media over the possible mass retirement of officers in the ranks of Major Generals and Brigadier Generals who are mostly members of Course 35, 36 and 37 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA), as the COAS, happens to be a member of 37 Regular Course.

But in a swift reaction, the DHQ, said there was no truth in the report as no retirements has been authorized by the Military High Command.

Acting director Defence Media Organisation Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known at a media briefing, on update of military operations conducted in the last two weeks, maintained that Retirement in the military “is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so”.

Onyeuko, said the clarification has become necessary so as not to cause panic amongst Nigerians.

“At this point you are all aware of the appointment of the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya. This has stirred up lot of rumours in the media about mass retirements in the military. I wish to use this medium to dispel such unfounded rumours. Retirement is only on voluntary basis for senior officers who desire to do so.

“At this point, no retirements has been authorized by the Military High Command”.