From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Monday, 2nd May, 2022, as day of Eid-El-Fitr.

His declaration was contained in a statement issued to Journalists in Sokoto on Saturday night.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Wazirin Sokoto, who spoke on behalf of the Sultan said the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said no further reports confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday 30th April, 2022, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.

“Therefore, Sunday,1st May, 2022, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH” the statement reads in part.

While urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country, Sultan also felicitates with the Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings.