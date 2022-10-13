From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A support group of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti, has blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using the Aso Rock villa as an election campaign ground.

The group said it totally condemned what it described as frivolity in the name of the inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, held at the nation’s seat of power, Monday, October 10, 2022, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, according to the group.

“We condemn the continued use and abuse of our common trust to fleece the Nigerian voters.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has openly continued to party while Nigeria burns, ” the group said.

It further reminded the APC and its top brass of what it further described as their massive indifference to reigning penury in the land.

The group expressed dismay that while the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was on strike and students were denied going to school as well as workers unpaid, the government in power was not perturbed.

“New jobs remain elusive due to the comatose economic climate pervading the country. Insecurity is everywhere, food prices and inflation rising exponentially as Nigerian workers move in droves to foreign lands for greener pastures.

“The nation’s currency is losing its value fast, yet the APC top brass finds a way to continue the ‘Ariya’, wasting whopping millions of naira to assemble troupes with assorted uniforms, banners, colourful decorations, chandeliers, music and dances, catered food, ushers, high powered security to hold a women’s jamboree at the Aso Rock.

“That is being indifferent in the highest order to the suffering masses in Nigeria, ” the group noted.

It said that a political party with such difficulty in prioritizing the needs of Nigerians needed to go, adding that it must be sent packing out of Aso Rock to end the “Ariya jamboree.”

The group insisted that the APC should be committed to issues bothering common Nigerians, including attention to education, job creation, salary payment and security.

“There’s, therefore, great urgency for APC to go, because probity, is everything.

“Nigerians must use their already tattered broom to sweep this heartless lot out.

“This frivolity must end, and we have taken a stand as we passionately appeal to all Nigerian voters, families and parents to speak loudly with their votes at the presidential election by supporting Peter Obi and Dr Datti Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, come February 2023,” the group added.