Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has said his administration will ensure all projects abandoned by previous administrations are completed for public use in a bid to put an end to the ugly trend of project abandonment in the state.

He, however, said the move to complete all projects that were started by previous administrations would not stop him from completing projects that were conceived by his administration within available resources.

He said the need to stop the wastage of public fund associated with abandoned projects necessitated the passage of the Transition Law which forbids new administrations from abandoning projects of the previous administration in the state.

Fayemi stated this in Ado-Ekiti on Monday when he inspected construction work at the two office buildings that had been abandoned for 12 years at the state secretariat complex, during his on-the-spot assessment and inspection of major projects sites across the state.

The governor, who was in company with his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, Commissioner for Works, Sola Adebayo, the Head of Service, Peju Babafemi and other top government officials, visited road and building projects, including Agbado-Ode-Omuo road; Igbemo-Ire-Ilupeju road; Aramoko-Erijiyan-Ikogosi road; Ado-Iyin road; College of Agriculture and Technology, Isan Ekiti; Federal University, Oye-Ekiti internal road project; State Secretariat Phase 5 Lots 1 and 2 buildings; House of Assembly chambers and the Assembly Commission buildings; the ultra-modern civic centre and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH) internal road project.

The governor said he was satisfied with the pace and quality of work being done by the various contractors, adding that the contractors were working hard to deliver the projects within the time frame given to them.