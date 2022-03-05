Controversial Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifemeludike has vowed never to engage in any form of sexual relationship until after marriage.

In 2021, the Anambra State-born movie star had confessed that she allegedly had sex with the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman for money, an allegation the man of God vehemently denied.

However, a few months after the confession, Ifemeludike and her fiance parted ways, citing irreconcilable differences. But recently when Saturday Sun asked her if she’s ready to get into another relationship so soon, the movie star maintained that she is looking forward to having an affair with another man, but there will be no sexual intercourse between them until after marriage.

Hear her: “Yes, I am single and looking forward to a new relationship, but I am not searching. I am also praying that this time it would be something worth it. As a Christian, I don’t believe in dating. I don’t approve of it anymore. I don’t approve of fornication or sexual relationship outside marriage. My next relationship has to be a courtship. I am looking forward to having that beautiful experience with someone who is in the same spiritual level as me, someone who would meet up with my expectations and also be the will of God for me.”