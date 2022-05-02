From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said no nation can successfully aspire to attain greatness and prosperity without the invaluable contributions of its workers in all sectors.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this in her message to civil servants as they join the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by Deputy Director (Communications), Mohammed Ahmed, she applauded the patriotism, sacrifice, dedication and industry demonstrated by all civil servants and workers in the country notwithstanding the current economic realities.

She said: “No doubt, the great work you do has translated to the numerous achievements recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“I wish to also reiterate government’s commitment to implement and sustain policies and programmes put in place for the welfare of civil servants, as well as to create an enabling environment for them to be more productive and deliver quality services to Nigerians. You are, indeed, our most valued assets.”

Reps caucus demands better deal for workers

Minority caucus in the House of Representatives said workers deserve better working conditions and welfare package.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The caucus, in a statement by the Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, yesterday, charged the Federal Government to initiate more worker-friendly policies for capacity building, as well as incentives to further enhance productivity of workers.

The opposition lawmakers also charged government to resolve all issues surrounding the lingering industrial dispute between it and workers in public universities in the country.

The caucus, while congratulating Nigerian workers, on the occasion of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration, expressed dismay that the workers are allegedly observing the day, in ‘agony and despair’.

Sanwo-Olu, Ngige, others seek govt, workers synergy

Both Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige, have advocated a collaboration between government and labour unions to develop a political system that can deliver the dividends of democracy.

They made the plea at the commemoration of 2022 Workers’ Day celebration, held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan, themed: “Labour Politics and New Quest for Good Governance and Development in Nigeria.”

The governor, in his speech, thanked workers for their immense contributions to the development of the state and also reeled out the efforts of his government in the area of welfare packages, which included courses, allowances, working conditions and retiree benefits, held that the state’s development agenda was anchored on industrial peace and harmony

Ngige, who was represented by the Controller of Labour, Nnamdi Enuah, at the event, said the theme of the celebration was apt as labour movement had been proactive economic and political stability as important ingredient for development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He urged workers to continue to support the federal and state governments, adding that they were committed to nurture the dignity of labour.

We’ve paid N8.4bn workers’ deductions, loans –Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, said his administration has paid N8.4 billion out of the N14.4 billion owed the workers from May 2019 to March 2022 from deductions and loans just as efforts are on to settle the outstanding balance of N6 billion.

The governor, who disclosed this at this year’s Workers Day celebration at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, said the state government would look into the non-payment of leave allowances spanning seven years as well as issues surrounding contributing pension law.

“Sincerely, we acknowledge your perseverance on the three critical issues that we have had to grapple with. The first is the global deductions which are now 21 months arrears. From May 2019 to March 2022, total deductions and loans amounted to about N14.4 billion, out of which N8.4 billion had been paid by our administration to date, including regular payment of check-off dues, loans and shillings deductions.

“I assure you all that in the coming months and as the economy improves, the payment of the outstanding balance of N6 billion will be accelerated, while efforts will be made to ensure regular monthly payment of deductions going forward. The second and third are leave allowances which were paid last in mid-2015 and the issue surrounding Contributory Pension Scheme Law, respectively. I can assure you that within the shortest possible time, all these issues will be resolved, with your cooperation and positive attitude they shall be history soon,” Abiodun said.

Tinubu urges collective effort to produce better Nigeria

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, charged Nigerians to work in harmony to produce a better country for themselves and future generations.

This is coming on the backdrop of International Workers’ Day, celebrated by workers globally.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, urged Nigerians to dedicate themselves to a hopeful future.

The APC presidential hopeful enjoined everyone to do what was necessary to pave and ease the way for the Nigerian labourer.

He said: “Labour is the backbone of a nation. Our nation’s labourers are the daily unsung heroes of society.

“The work they performed helps define our nation. The goods and services their efforts provide are the basis of our collective well-being.

“It is a day for us to fully celebrate the Nigerian worker. You face many obstacles, but you persevere and thrive even in the most difficult situations and hard times.”