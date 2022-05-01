From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said noted that no nation can successfully aspire to attain greatness and prosperity without the invaluable contributions of its workers in all sectors.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation,Folasade Yemi-Esan, said this in her message to civil servants as they join the rest of the world to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day.

According to a statement by Deputy Director, (Communications), Mohammed Ahmed, she applauded the patriotism, sacrifice, dedication and industry demonstrated by all civil servants and workers in the country notwithstanding the current economic realities.

She said: “No doubt, the great work you do, has translated to the numerous achievements recorded by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration.

“I wish to also reiterate government’s commitment to implement and sustain policies and programmes put in place for the welfare of civil servants, as well as to create an enabling environment for them to be more productive and deliver quality services to Nigerians.

“You are indeed our most valued assets.

“Happy International Workers’ Day.”