From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has maintained that the current military operation in the South East is needless, rather, it noted the military operation should be in the North where, it claimed, Boko Haram has conquered some communities.

While condemning the military operation in the zone, IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said the Federal Government’s action is a plot to cause harm on the people.

“There are so many security challenges in the North where the rampaging Boko Haram terrorists and bandits have siezed the control of many communities and local government areas, yet there is no shoot-on-sight order by the Buhari-led Federal Government.

“South East and South South are not in war with anybody but Fulani terrorists supported by Nigeria government brought war in our land, killing innocent people while pointing fingers at IPOB members and Eastern Security Network operatives.

“The Federal Government’s action is nothing but a declaration of war against Biafrans. The Buhari-led administration and his service chiefs have no moral justification to take a military action against South East without a South Eastern in attendance at the meeting where such decision was purportedly taken,” he said.

He, however, warned people in the zone to be careful, saying: “Every indigenous community in Biafraland must be careful and prepared because they have brought the war to our door step. They have already started burning people’s houses and killing them.

“We also want to put the world on notice that Buhari and his service chiefs should be held accountable for any genocide or war in eastern Nigeria. They brought the war to our door steps and we have no option but to defend our ancestral land. And that we must do irrespective of the cost,” Powerful said.