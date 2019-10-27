I needed to think fast, Kaycee was furious and rightly so. “I am sure that Zara put something in my drink, that conniving, despicable girl,” Kaycee said darkly. “Ok, calm down Kaycee, I know you’re upset. Later in the day I called Zara to register our displeasure but she showed no remorse and instead told me to stop being a cry Baby over a ‘little harmless joke’. Zara needs to be taught a lesson and the best way is to give her a taste of her own medicine.

I will come up with a plan, I assured Kaycee with a devious smile. No need to get mad it’s better to get even! It’s been a fulfilling week; Warien Rose Foundation had the Skills Acquisition workshop for people with disability and in spite of the hitches it went well. The turnout was good and I thank all the Instructors who took time out of their busy schedule to sacrificially give their time, energy and talent to the less fortunate.

Ajegunle is our next port of call and it will take place on Wednesday, the 17th of this April at the Local Government Council Hall. It is free! Refreshments will be served and clothing items will be given out to Widows and their children. It is not what you want to miss. Join us at Warien Rose Foundation to give succour to the financially challenged. It’s my birthday on Friday the 19th and as always I would rather have a quiet birthday; reflecting on life and purpose.

I try never to dwell on failures of the past; it does no good other than make one feel bad. I am grateful for God’s mercy and grace upon my life. It can only be God. So many dreams yet to materialise but so many others and even some unplanned have not only seen the light of day but have been executed.

My gratitude is boundless; the gift of life alone is enough to be grateful to the Almighty for his mercies. This particular birthday, all I want to do is appreciate God for counting me worthy to be amongst the living. As I pondered on these thoughts swivelling on my chair in the office in a semi-conscious state; I was totally oblivious to the fact that Debbie my Secretary had been standing by my desk until she coughed. “Yes Debbie?” I looked askance. “Miss Tobs, the rest of the Staff and I will like to wish you a happy birthday in advance and want to give you a little pre birthday gift,” Debbie said with a broad smile.

It was at this point I noticed the rest of the Staff. A pre birthday gift? This birthday is certainly going to be special. I was given a shopping voucher and was shocked at the amount. I didn’t want to accept it at first but the expressions and eagerness on the faces of my Staff made it impossible to refuse. I was deeply touched by the gesture. There were teary hugs all around and I thanked them from the bottom of my heart. I was standing by my window reminiscing when Jasmine walked in. “Pack up girl; we’re doing lunch, my treat!” She said sounding perky and happy. “Spreading happiness?” I asked showing her the shopping voucher my staff surprised with that morning. “Wow Tobs I wish my Staff were that caring,” she said feigning jealousy.

Jasmine knows my love for Chinese food so she took me to a new Chinese Restaurant in the area I had been eyeing since they opened but had not been opportune to try their cuisine. It was a relaxing afternoon, of course we talked about boys; Jasmine’s all-time favourite subject. Surprisingly against all odds Jasmine and Christopher were still pulling strong in spite of their differences. Theirs is truly a unique relationship. Jasmine told me she is even considering settling down. If that happens, it will be the big event of the century. After a few minutes of consulting her wristwatch, she declared it was time to go. “Go where? I asked in bewilderment. ”You ask too many questions Tobs, is it because you’re a Lawyer? It’s a surprise!” Jasmine said laughing.