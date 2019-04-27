Gyang Bere, Jos

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said no Nigeria president has ever prepared to serve the country that was why poverty has remained pervasive in the nation. He noted that no country of the world will accept the level on injustice and corruption that takes place in Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah said this yesterday during the 1st Joint District Conference and 10th Anniversary Celebration of Rotary International, organised by District 9125 Rotary International with a theme: “A decade of consolidation: The Journey so far” and held in Jos, Plateau State.

Kukah who was a keynote speaker at the event, and who spoke on: “Inspirational Leadership and Humanitarian Service”, said Nigeria needs a president who is well prepared to serve the nation.

“Since the return of Democracy, Nigeria has not gotten a president who is prepared to serve this nation. President Olusegun Obasanjo was picked from the prison and became a president. President Umar Musa Yar’Adua was preparing to return to the university for lecturing but he was picked and became president. Goodluck Jonathan was a vice president and became president through a doctrine of necessity after the death of Yar’Adua.

He contested and won and when he wanted to leave, he was asked to re-contest for the second tenure but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari who had vowed never to contest president again after contesting three times and losing. Buhari won his second tenure and he was begged against his wish to re-contest for second tenure and he won, so we have no president that has contested election based on his conviction.”

He said time will come when voluntary organisations will withdraw from building hospitals, schools and other social amenities and allow government to face the anger of the people. Kukah lamented that most people in Nigeria are wearing garments of poverty, which has eaten deep into the country and urged Nigerian leaders to provide inspirational leadership to salvage the people from poverty, corruption and social injustice.