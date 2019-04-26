Gyang Bere, Jos

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has said no Nigeria president has ever prepared to serve the country and that was why poverty has to remain eminent in the nation.

He noted that no country in the world will accept the level of injustice and corruption that take place in Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah disclosed this on Friday during the 1st Joint District Conference and 10th Anniversary Celebration of Rotary International, organized by District 9125 Rotary International with the theme “A decade of consolidation: The Journey so far,” held in Jos, Plateau State.

Kukah, who was a keynote speaker at the event, spoke on “Inspirational Leadership and Humanitarian Service,” said Nigeria needed a president who is well prepared to serve the country.

“Since the return of Democracy, Nigeria has not got a president who is prepared to serve this nation. President Olusegun Obasanjo was picked from the prison and became a president.

“President Umar Musa Yar’Adu was preparing to return to the university for lecturing but he was picked and he became president. Goodluck Jonathan was a Vice President and became president through a doctrine of necessity after the death of Yar’Adu.

“He contested and won and when he wanted to leave, he was asked to re-contest for the second tenure but lost to President Muhammadu Buhari who had vowed never to contest the president again after contesting three times and lost.

“Buhari won his second tenure and he was begged against his wish to re-contest for the second tenure and he won, so we have no president that has contested election based on his conviction.”

He said time will come that voluntary organizations will withdraw from building hospitals, schools, and other social amenities and allow the government to face the anger of the people.

Kukah lamented that most people in Nigeria are wearing garments of poverty which has eaten deep into the country and urged Nigeria leaders to provide inspirational leadership to salvage the people from poverty, corruption, and social injustice.