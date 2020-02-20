Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Chinese government has said no Nigerian is among the 18 foreigners that were cured of Coronavirus in China.

In the February 20, 2020 edition of the ‘Newsletter on Fighting 2019-nCoV’ made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, the Chinese Government disclosed that 29 foreign citizens in China have been infected.

The Chinese Government further said among them, 18 had recovered and were discharged from hospital, even as the Chinese Government said two foreign nationals were dead and nine are still under quarantine and treatment.

The Chinese Government further said daily cured cases of the 2019 novel Coronavirus have surpassed new confirmed cases for the first time.

The Chinese Government added that 12 out of 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) on the Chinese mainland are seeing no new daily confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“As of 24:00 on Feb 19, the National Health Commission had received 74,576 reports of confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland, including 2,118 deaths and 16,155 patients cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 4,922 suspected cases.

“So far, 126,363 are now under medical observation, who have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients.

“The number of confirmed infections in China’s Hong Kong (65, incl. 2 death, 5 cured) and Macao (10, incl. 6 cured) special administrative regions and Taiwan province (24 incl. 1 death, 2 cured) had risen to 99 in total, according to the commission,” the Chinese Government also said.