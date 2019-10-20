Amaechi Ogbonna and Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Washington DC

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele yesterday, allayed fears on speculations of alleged insolvency in about seven banks following their failure to scale through a recent stressed conducted by industry regulators.

Emefiele who made the clarification at a briefing to round-off the 2019 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington DC, said the Nigerian banking industry still stands on a sound footing.

“First, I will reiterate that the strategic health of the Nigerian banking industry remains very strong.