There is no Nigerian ports make the list of top 100 busiest ports in the world released by Lioyds Consulting in the third quarter of 2022 as Port of Lome (Togo), Tangier Med (Morocco), Port Said (Egypt) and the Port of Durban all made the list of top 100 Busiest ports in the world.

According to Lioyds, the first five busiest ports in the world are: Port of Shanghai (China), Port of Singapore (Singapore), Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan (China), Port of Shenzhen (China) and the Port of Guangzhou (China).

Only four African ports made the cut of 100 busiest ports in the world, according to Lioyds.

The Port of Lome ranks 96th in the list of 100 busiest ports in the world, coming behind Tangier Med (Morocco), Port Said (Egypt) and the Port of Durban (South Africa).

The highest ranked African port on the list of busiest ports in the world is Port of Durban which ranked 81st.

With 1,962,304 TEUs handled in 2021 compared to 1,725,270 in 2020, the port of Lome in Togo maintains its first position among the busiest ports in the West African region.

However, Daily Sun learnt that inefficient ports continue to be a bane for the country’s declining trade and the authorities have refused to address this exasperating challenge as growing diversion of ships and cargoes to neighbouring countries, notably Cotonou port in Benin Republic.

It therefore came as no surprise that in its Container Port Performance Index 2021, the World Bank Group has ranked the Lagos port (Apapa) 358th among the 370 ports assessed globally.

This is a poor standing for the foremost seaport handling the bulk of maritime trade for Africa’s biggest economy. That the two top-ranked container ports are in the Middle East, namely the King Abdullah Port in Saudi Arabia and the Port of Salalah in Oman, is a shame to Nigeria as a country.