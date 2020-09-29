…. Explains recent appointments

Uche Usim, Abuja

Following relentless backlash from the public over perceived ethnic colouration in its management cadre appointments, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Tuesday denied such allegations, insisting that all zones are equally represented on its board as contained in its establishment Act.

Customs Spokesman, Joseph Attah, in a statement clarified that vacancies for new appointments are only made available through retirement, resignation, dismissal or any natural cause.

“When any of the above occurs, such vacancies are filled by new appointments from the zone(s).

In the last few months, there have been retirements of two Deputy-Comptrollers General (DCGs), one from the North-east and the other from the North-West. There were also three Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) that exited the Service, two retired, one dismissed. (One from the North-east and two from North-west).

“Two DCG vacancies provided spaces for two senior serving ACGs from the same zones of North-east and North-west to be appointed to the rank of DCG. This, therefore, increases the number of ACG vacancies to five which must be filled from the two zones that have the vacancies”, Attah explained.

He added that all the appointments were made in line with Customs procedures.

“The following appointments in acting capacities were made; DCG Abdullahi Babani – HRD (North-east)

DCG Mohammed Boyi – NCS TRADOC (North-west)

Ag ACG Saidu Galadima – ICT /Modernization (North-Central)

ACG SM Modibo – Zone ‘B’ (North-East)

ACG Uba Mohammed – E,I&I – ( North-West)

ACG Hamza Gummi – T&T North-West

ACG Usman Dankigari – Doctrine & Development (TRADOC) North-West.

On September 17, Customs announced the appointment of two acting Deputy Comptrollers General of Customs, five acting Assistant Comptrollers General of Customs and effected redeployment of five senior officers.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Hameed Ali described the appointments and redeployments as parts of the strategic steps taken to consolidate and build on the gains of the ongoing reforms in the Service.