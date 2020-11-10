Tony John, Port Harcourt

Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has declared that there would be no oil exploitation in Ogoniland until the Federal Government absolves late Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others of the crimes for which they were executed.

MOSOP also demanded accelerated clean-up of Ogoni environment polluted by years of oil spillage in the course of crude oil exploration and exploitation in the area. They also demanded the stoppage of the construction of a federal prison and cemetery in Ogoniland.

The group made the call, yesterday, during a media briefing on the 25th memorial for Saro-Wiwa and the eight Ogonimartyrs.

A member of the committee, Mr. Celestine Akpobari, alleged that the Federal Government had a sinister motive for siting a prison and cemetery in the area.

Akpobari stated that Ogoni was in dire need of developmental projects that could create jobs for hundreds of unemployed youths to curb restiveness and not a prison or cemetery.

Dr. Gbeneme Kpae, who also spoke at the event accused the Federal Government of not consulting Ogoni people before siting the two projects, stressing that the natives needed industries to create jobs instead.

“We call on the Federal Government to stop the construction of a prison and cemetery in Ogoni as we have been informed that the prison is to lock up Ogonis who demand justice and the cemetery for mass graves for those who oppose the resumption of oil drilling.

“The Ogonis wish to remind Nigerians and the international community that we will continue to oppose oil exploration and exploitation in until Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists are exonerated, and the clean-up of Ogoniland is completed as recommended by the United Nations. Twenty-five years after the execution of our hero’s, the Ogoni want to breathe fresh air. What Ogoni people want is justice, fairness and equity.”