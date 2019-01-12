But reacting to Saraki’s public outcry, in a statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, Acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) categorically emphasised that all the allegations in the statement of the Senate President are incorrect, misleading and false and should be disregarded and discountenanced by the general public.

According to Moshood, all the police personnel attached to the person of the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, his office and family are intact and all the statutory security protection on his person are also accorded him all the time and there was no complaint from him before now to the Police on this.

“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby assuring all Nigerians that (it) has no any undisguised hostility to the Senate President or his supporters in Kwara State or to jeopardise or undermine his personal security and that of his immediate and larger family. The Force will continue to be apolitical and will ensure adequate security throughout the country for all political parties, their members and supporters before, during and after the 2019 General Election,” he said.