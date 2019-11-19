The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has assured government retirees that their money was safely kept in the Central Bank of Nigeria coffers under the Treasury Single Account policy.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma N. Ejikeme gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday at the maitama verification centre for pensioners, even as she allayed the fears of the anxious retirees who claimed to have learnt that government was planning to borrow their pension funds for other ventures.

She said: “Before now, government money was kept in commercial banks like Union, UBA etc which you could access.

“Now, such money is in CBN vault under the TSA arrangement. We use a code to access each of you and ensure CBN credits you. We don’t physically see your money but electronically. No one has access to your money. Disabuse your mind from that rumour”, she said.

According to Ejikeme, the Directorate has since secured federal government’s approval to pay the outstanding 24 months of the 33% pension arrears, assuring them that the money will hit their accounts once there was cash backing.

She explained: “We’ve the approval to pay the 33% arrears. Once we have cash backing, we would pay. We pray it happens soon, even before the end of the year.

“For this administration, pensioners and their next of kin are a priority.

We have been paying the next of kin of verified pensioners and we will continue to pay.