By Gabriel Dike

Parents Forum of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has denied the insinuations that the school management is conducting online classes for its students.

A member of the parents forum, Mrs. Toyin Obasa disclosed this at the Candle Light Procession for the 12- year-old Sylvester Oromoni Junior, a student that was beaten to death by some students for refusing to join their cult group.

Obasa said the parents are mourning the death of Sylvester in the hands of fellow students and also pray for the Oromoni family.

She debunked the news making rounds that the school management has commenced online classes for students at home.

“The school is shut for all forms of academic activities. Our children are at home, they are not participating in any online classes.”

Another member of the parents forum, Mr. Thompson Fabinu, said Sylvester was a mentor to his daughter and that the nation has lost a pilot in the making.

Fabinu explained that the death of the 12- year -old student has opened up several issues in the management of the college such as food, CCTV and security.

The parents held a prayer session for the late Sylvester and candles light procession.

Again, the parents used the occasion to demand for justice for the Oromoni family.

Before the candle light procession, some parents laid wrath in front of the college main gate.