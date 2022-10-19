By Tosin Ajirire, Lagos

Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) Chairperson Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi has refuted the claim that the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), otherwise known as the Oscars, has ordered the Committee to undertake another voting exercise.

According to Anyaene-Abonyi, she had written to the Academy for clarifications after receiving the directive for a five-day grace of extension to reconvene, and got a response saying: “the Academy is unable to dictate voting procedure or influence any outcome regarding voting. Any decisions regarding re-voting must be decided by the full Nigerian Official Selection Committee based on the Selection Committee’s own internal rules and regulations.”

There have been reports of a series of petitions to the Academy by some members of the Committee who, allegedly, are in favour of one of the films, thus asking for a re-vote, even though the outcome of the voting exercise of September 3, 2022, favoured “No Submission”.

Eight of the 15-member committee voted against having any film submitted, according to the simple majority rule that could be interpreted from the 8-5-1-1 voting patterns recorded.

The NOSC’s chairperson noted that the rumour that the Academy is ordering re-voting suggests that it’s interfering in the internal affairs of the Nigerian body. “This is not the case, and the Academy has made it clear in its response,” she said.