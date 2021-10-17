From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The committee for the state congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, has said there was no parallel congress on Saturday in Osogbo except funeral or marriage ceremony.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, who spoke during a press briefing held at the APC secretariat Osogbo, on Sunday, said the committee was sent to the state to conduct a congress for the party and not for a group.

According to him, none of the committee’s members was informed of any other congress before and during their stay in the state.

Noting that the committee members held a stakeholder meeting at the party secretariat where all members of the party were told the procedure and guidelines for the congress, Elegbeleye said nobody raised any objection to the best of the committee’s knowledge.

While fielding questions from Journalists during the press briefing, he said, “I am not aware of any congress anywhere in Osun State and nobody notify me or any member of this committee. We are seven in number. What we don’t know we don’t act on it.

“We came here to the state secretariat of the party on Friday to hold a stakeholders meeting and we informed them all party members that the congress will be held at Osogbo city stadium on Saturday.

“So, if we came here to announce the venue of the congress, we were saddled by the national secretariat to conduct party congress for APC Osun State, and if anybody goes to any shrine to do anything, certainly that maybe funeral ceremony or marriage ceremony but not a congress.

“The one we know, we organized APC congress. We don’t recognize or assume that there was a congress anywhere. There was no congress outside what we organized.”

