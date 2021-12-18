The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured that no part of Kwara would be left out without reaping the dividends of democracy from the Federal Government.

The minister gave the assurance while addressing his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) who gave him a rousing welcome in his home town, Oro, Kwara, on Friday.

Mohammed, who thanked the party faithful that had thronged his house for their untiring support, explained to them that his absence for a while was because of pressure of work at the federal level.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“I thank you for your support and for standing with us. We will never forget you and all your efforts for the party shall never be in vain.

” You have paid your dues and you deserve to be rewarded.

” Many things are in the pipeline and you are already seeing some of the things we are doing in the state.

“I want to reassure you that you will all benefit from the programmes and projects of this administration,” he said.

The minister, who reiterated that the Muhammadu Buhari administration is working for the people of Nigeria, gave an assurance that they would all benefit from the dividends of democracy.(NAN)

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .