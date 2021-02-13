By Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gida Mustapha has reiterated the resolve of the President Muhammadu Buhari led government to carry every part of country along in the spread of project implementation.

Boss said that in the last five years, Buhari’s administration has implemented about 280 ecological intervention projects across the country saying such feat was unprecedented in the history of the country.

He explained that so far, 210 of the projects have been completed and commissioned while the rest are at various stages of completion.

Boss Mustapha made the remarks during the commissioning of road and storm water drainage at the Federal College of Education (FCE) Yola, over the weekend, in Yola, Adamawa state.

The project was executed by the Ecological Fund Office, (EFO), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF).

“The approval of this project by Mr. President is a testimony to the present administration’s promise that no part of the country will suffer any neglect owing to its geographical location or political consideration.

”To further consolidate on the gains of this giant stride, the federal government’s execution of projects across the country also demonstrates the sincerity of the administration towards entrenching justice, equity and fair play to all and sundry,” Boss Maintains.

He buttressed that the project was one of the twenty three ecological intervention projects approved by president Muhammadu Buhari for the second quarter of 2018 adding that the contract was awarded by the federal executive council (FEC), on Nov 28, 2018.

“The importance of this project cannot be over emphasized as it is expected to address the devastating effects of erosion and flood menace within the institution,” he said.

In her welcome address, the permanent secretary, ecological fund office, Habiba Lawal said the project was initiated through a request for an urgent intervention forwarded to the ecological fund office by the provost of federal college of education Yola, Adamawa State in order to arrest the continuous erosion, flood and other ecological challenges in the institution and to avoid further environmental degradation, loss of lives and properties.

She noted that the timely completion of the project was made possible through the efforts of the project contractor and consultant who worked tirelessly to ensure minimum loss of time in the project implementation schedule which was also complimented with a very close monitoring and prompt honouring of all contractual obligations by the EFO.

While appreciating the federal government for the intervention, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said the gesture will go a long way in enhancing academic activities and in safeguarding the lives of inhabitants of the college and its neighbouring communities.

The governor who was represented by the commissioner of works and energy development, Adamu Atiku Abubakar said the intervention of the federal government could not have come at a better time considering that the state is prone to ecological challenges.

He said, the state is faced with perennial flooding whenever excess water is released from Lagdo dam, and that Adamawa is always at the receiving end of the devastation as the 21 local governments of the state suffer from such ecological devastation.

The governor also requested the federal government’s intervention to address flooding ravaging parts of the state capital covering about 8km.

In his vote of thanks, the acting provost of the institution, Johnson Malgwi thanked the SGF for facilitating the project in FCE noting that the gesture will enhance security and academic environment in the institution.

He called on the federal government to as a matter of urgency to extend the project to cover the staff quarters of the institution.