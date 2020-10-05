Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that no part of the state would suffer infrastructure neglect, promising to spread capital projects evenly in the three senatorial districts of the state.

The governor equally expressed the commitment of his administration to continue to give priority to roads, hospitals and other projects abandoned by his predecessor.

Abiodun stated these while speaking with newsmen at the weekend, in Abeokuta, after inspecting some roads in the metropolis.

The governor, who had earlier inspected the l Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu, Kuto Flyover, Elite and Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun roads in Abeokuta, said that no part of the state would be neglected in the distribution of infrastructure, saying “I have decided to make the people the centrepiece of my administration.”

“I will not leave any project abandoned by previous government. Those they funded or abandoned midway will be completed by us. When we were drawing up budget too, we asked for the people’s inputs and these are the roads and projects you chose by yourselves.

“Infrastructure, especially road will be given the right attention in order to open up the state for more economic development,” he said.

The governor said that the Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu, which was an important road that served several industries and also links the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway, was in a terrible state when he took over and had become a death trap for its users.

“We awarded the contract for this road in March this year; if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, work would have gone further than this by now. When it is completed, it will alleviate the suffering of the people,” he said.

He added that the Kuto Flyover and service lanes in Abeokuta, though awarded by the immediate past administration, would be completed soon, as he has extracted commitment from the contractor.

The governor, however, noted that most of the road projects being executed by his administration were prioritised by the residents themselves as they were allowed to do so while government was preparing the budget.