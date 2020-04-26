Chelsea’s first-team players will not be taking a pay cut to contribute to the club during the coronavirus pandemic, but will “focus on further supporting other charitable causes”.

It had been reported that the men’s team would take a 10 percent cut this month.

But a statement on the club website said “extensive talks” had been held to discuss how the team could contribute.

The Chelsea board have told the players to continue to support charities, including the NHS.

“At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and, instead, the board have directed the team to focus their efforts,” the statement read.

“We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the Players Together initiative supporting the NHS.”

There has been no falling-out between the club and players, and talks will continue.