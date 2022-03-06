From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The people’s democratic party has said contrary to insinuation, no serving governor under the platform of the party will defect to All progressives Congress describing the ruling party as a disaster that must be avoided by all Nigerians

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Debo Ologunagba while fielding questions from newsmen in lokoja over the weekend lambasted the ruling party and described it as a “special purpose vehicle” hurriedly put together to defraud Nigerians.

Ologunagba in a chat with journalists in Lokoja on Saturday said that the performance of APC in the past six years has revealed the party was a party that had nothing to offer Nigerians.

Former spokesperson of the All progressives Congress ,Yekini Nabena, in a chat with newsmen last week had claimed that no fewer than two governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would join the ruling party before or after the March 26 APC national convention or before the general election.

But the PDP spoke man said with the abysmal performance of the APC in the last six years, it shows the party has nothing good to offer Nigerians except hunger, poverty and gloom

“The level of poverty unleashed on Nigerians in the past six years is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria, and our people are tired and have unequivocally resolved to show them the way out in 2023.

“The result of the recent bye-elections have clearly pointed to the fact that Nigerians have unanimously rejected APC, and the PDP is well-positioned to take over and restore decency into governance in the country come 2023.

“You can see for yourself the level of insecurity the country has been thrown into, PDP is coming in 2023 to right all the wrongs APC has thrown at us as a Nation.”

He therefore called on all Nigerians to troop out and collect their voters cards so as to chase out APC in the forthcoming general election.