Chinelo Obogo

Kola Ologbodiyan is the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He has refuted reports alleging that some o the governors of his party are secretly working for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also said since the president has refused to approve the amended Electoral Act which would have ensured credible elections, the PDP would keep insisting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gives foreign election observers access to the Situation Room, from where elections results are transmitted.

There are feelers that all is not well within PDP especially in the South-South and South-East. There are also insinuations that some governors in the party are secretly planning to work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019. What is your take?

I find it strange that any member of the PDP will pledge a particular percentage of votes for President Buhari. If that is true, it confirms our fears that there are plans to rig the 2019 elections by writing figures. You cannot determine a percentage of votes that will go in any direction in a free, fair and credible election. You do not know the mindset of every voter. I do not think that it is attainable to pledge a certain percentage of votes but all I know is that the governors on the platform of the PDP are supporting our candidate. That is a known fact. Why should our governors vote for President Buhari? What will be the reason? Is it that the people who are members of our party are non Nigerians?

Why do you think that any member of our party will work for the president? You see, it is a game of the ruling party. They know that they have been abandoned by Nigerians and they know that the lies and contraptions they used in 2015 are no longer working for them because Nigerians have seen through them. So, they are looking for help because they know that they are a drowning party. They will say anything just to create disaffection and seek to cause crisis within our party and in the camp of our candidate. We can see clearly that Nigerians are rallying round our candidate.

Your party’s national chairman has alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is being used to witch hunt governors elected on the party’s platform. If this is true, is it not possible that some of the governors may want to secretly support the re-election of President Buhari out of fear of losing their own re-election?

In the last three and half years, our governors have suffered untoward embarrassment from this administration. They have been harassed, they have been intimidated but I want you to know that they cannot be intimidated to do such things. The PDP governors are determined and they will continue to support the party and are working for the victory of our presidential candidate.

What is your party’s response to INEC’s decision to conduct elections in the IDP camps?

We have made our position on the IDPs very clear. We are opposed to any situation that will grant INEC the powers to create new polling units under the guise of creating them for IDPs.

Nigeria has 120,000 polling units and as such, any area in this country has its own pooling unit. So, what we are seeing is this, if there are IDPs in Ikeja for instance, what they need do is to allow the IDPs to transfer to the area he or she is currently staying. They do not need to create an additional 30,000 polling units, it will amount to rigging.